In the United States, the second Sunday of May is designated as Mother’s Day. Two women began separate work soon after the Civil War to arouse interest in honoring mothers. Across 40 years, these efforts expanded through the different states before receiving official endorsement at the federal level.
One of the two initiators was Julia Ward Howe, who wrote The Battle Hymn of the Republic. Her focus was to honor mothers, nationally and internationally, yet with an additional goal of coalescing and organizing mothers to advocate for peace so that war would not rob households, communities and generations of their young men and women.
The second of the two was Ann Marie Reeves Jarvis of West Virginia, who — also after the Civil War — organized women for being advocates of friendship, community development and national healing. Ann’s daughter, Anna, actually pushed the idea of Mother’s Day across the finish line, gaining approval through Congress in 1914 of a resolution that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
My observances of Mother’s Day across the years as a son, grandson, spouse and father (helping two sons honor their mother) have been focused on the important honoring and thankful practices of cards, meal providing, chocolates, flowers, long-distance phone calls, etc. Until this year, I did not know of Ward-Howe’s and Reeves-Jarvis’ quests of social activism and reconciliation that lie at the roots of Mother’s Day.
At least 450 years before Jesus, after the community of Israel had experienced decades of brokenness, the later prophetic tradition of Isaiah referred to God’s own communication with a powerful poetic expression: “O people of God, you shall nurse and be carried on [my] arm and bounced on [my] knee. As a mother comforts her child, so I will comfort you. You shall be comforted in Jerusalem” (66:12-13).
In his own ministry, Jesus is quoted in two Gospel accounts as offering a “follow-up” to Isaiah’s characterization of God’s mothering instincts (with his own “barnyard image” modification): “O Jerusalem, how often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, yet you were not willing?” (Matthew 23:37; Luke 13:34).
Karen Armstrong has given birth to no children. She is not a mother of a household. She has, however, spent many years pursuing her personal and professional calling in religious studies. In her memoir, The Spiral Staircase: My Climb Out of Darkness, she details her multiple struggles related (1) to personal identity on her life’s journey and (2) to physical and emotional health. Toward the end of that book, she observes:
“In all three of the religions descended from Abraham — Judaism, Christianity, and Islam — fundamentalist movements have distorted the tradition they are trying to defend by emphasizing the belligerent elements in their tradition and overlooking the insistent and crucial demand (from holy writings) for compassion. … Compassion dethrones the ego from the center of our lives and puts others there, breaking down the shell of selfishness which holds us back from an experience of the sacred. … I have found that compassion is a habit of mind which is transforming” (pgs. 295-297).
If Isaiah and Jesus are to be believed, God’s reconciling love is the mothering power of all creation for all of God’s people. Julia Ward Howe, Ann Marie Reeves Jarvis, Anna Jarvis, Karen Armstrong and so many others have testified to the transforming power of reconciling love and compassion — whether they actually birthed children or not. In spite of innumerable divisions and brokenness, may that Mothering Power ever be at work to bring us together.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
