Neighbor offers reminder of prayer's power

While social distancing, my friend, Lanny Parker, has taken advantage of his new home’s back porch. He has kept his Bible on the picnic table and consults it often. He has his own sanctuary in the backyard and spends his time praying for his family, neighbors, church and even men, women, and children he doesn’t know by name.
When I called to say hello, Lanny shared how he has been keeping busy. Lanny has been praying for those who have continued to work throughout this pandemic. He named the cashiers at the grocery stores, the doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, those handing out food at local schools and pantries and for our first responders. After reflecting on our phone conversation I realized that I have used this time to stayed close to family and remained at a safe distance from most people, however, there are others who have not been given what I now will call my luxury.
Lanny is correct in praying for the great servants of our community who are taking a risk to ensure others are safe, healthy and have food on the table for their families. While talking with a friend of mine whose husband is a police officer, I realized we should add to Lanny’s list to pray for the families of those men and women who are working. My police officer friend is out at the grocery stores early in the morning to greet our community and help local store managers communicate with the public what is available. Other officers are taking calls to ensure the public remains safe during this uncertain time. Grocery store clerks are still serving the masses as well as those in the medical field and local pantries. I know everyone is trying to avoid getting sick but, with full disclosure, there are people who are more at risk than others. We must pray for them and their families.
There is a great power in prayer. All throughout Scripture we can extract great testimonies of prayers answered. While caught in the belly of a fish, Jonah prayed to God for saving. He was heard, spit out, and rescued. Hannah, in a position of barrenness, prayed for a son. She was heard, given the blessing of a child and gave all the glory to God in thankfulness that her prayers were answered. James 5 reminds us of Elijah’s prayers, “He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops.”
If you missed it, there is a power in prayer. What would happen if we all prayed from our back porches, front stoop or kitchen table for those who are in the public daily. If God can make the rain stop and start, surely God can keep fathers, mothers, friends and neighbors safe from this virus. Heck, why not even get wild and crazy and pray that COVID-19 ends sooner rather than later?! Jesus reminds us that if we have the faith of a mustard seed (which is really tiny) we can say to a mountain move and it will move! Let’s move this mountain!
In the mean time, if you are like me and get restless sitting (just keeping it real) then why not find additional ways to support those who are working. Phone calls and text messages are little blessings to remind folks that you are thinking of them and grateful for what they are doing. My grandmother has never steered me wrong and swears by the good old-fashioned handwritten note card. This is a simple and fun way to get the family involved to say thank you for your service during difficult times. Maybe you have a gift in baking, I don’t know what person would turn down a surprise box of chocolate cookies on their front porch? Don’t bake? I was incredibly grateful for a random coffee gift card presented to my door step this past week. What other creative ideas could you do to say thank you to those you know who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community?
I have been blessed by my friend’s reminder of the importance of prayer. I, too, hope you will be encouraged by Lanny and his faith. We might not have control over our world, but we certainly have control over the words we lift up to the Lord. I am hopeful in the prayers you will join my friend in lifting up and how God will use all of us on our back porch to bring health and healing to our community. Amen.
Jennifer Webber is the lead pastor of the contemporary service at First United Methodist Church Bryan.
