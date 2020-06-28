The Texas A&M 12th Man basketball team, which is made up of Special Olympic athletes and Texas A&M student partners, won the NIRSA Regional Basketball Championship Series in Arlington on March 8. Special Olympic athletes on the team are Ross Clubb, Jaime Everett, James Hawkins, Kenny Hawkins and Mark Reinberg. Texas A&M student partners are Matthew Amezaga, Alyssa Garza, Nick Hutcheson, Ryan Madison, Anthony Ramos, Steven Sacarello and Lauren Shively.
Most Popular
-
Bryan teen accused of sexual contact with 12-year-old girl
-
Several Aggies part of team walkout over Scrap Yard Dawgs' national anthem tweet
-
Two Brazos County commissioners call for mask mandate to counter virus
-
Texas A&M delays return of all employees to campus, citing surge in COVID-19 cases
-
College Station mayor signs emergency order requiring face masks
Latest Local Offers
A1 ALL BRIGHT PAINTING 37 years exper. Painting, Drywall, Remodeling, Carpentry, Insured. Cr…
T E M P O R A R Y C A T F O S T E R W A N T E D US embassy official evacuated during pandemi…
Local Aggie HVAC & Roofing Svcs. Free Roofing / Hail Inspections 1st Two People Who Call…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.