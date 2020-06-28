Special Olympics

The Texas A&M 12th Man basketball team, which is made up of Special Olympic athletes and Texas A&M student partners, won the NIRSA Regional Basketball Championship Series in Arlington on March 8. Special Olympic athletes on the team are Ross Clubb, Jaime Everett, James Hawkins, Kenny Hawkins and Mark Reinberg. Texas A&M student partners are Matthew Amezaga, Alyssa Garza, Nick Hutcheson, Ryan Madison, Anthony Ramos, Steven Sacarello and Lauren Shively.

