A team of A&M Consolidated High School students has advanced to the next round of an international debate contest.
The students, Lars Deutz, Allen Zhang and Celine Choi, will compete against teams from 63 other schools in the International Public Policy Forum.
Teams will be debating the topic “Resolved: When in conflict, a nation’s self-interest should outweigh its international commitments to migrants” in a single-elimination written debate tournament.
Judges will narrow the competition to eight final teams, who will earn an all-expenses paid trip to New York City in April for the final round of competition. Teams are competing for a $10,000 grand prize.
The competition is presented by the Brewer Foundation and New York University.
The A&M Consolidated High School team was selected out of 150 entries from 19 countries based on the overall quality of a 2,800-word essay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.