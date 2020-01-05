Our Neighbors: A&M Consolidated one-act play

A&M Consolidated High School’s Tiger Theatre has cast Still Life with Iris, which will be performed in the annual UIL One Act competition in March.
Playing Iris will be sophomore Penelope Morris, accompanied by Daniel Beck as Mozart and Madelyn Weirich as Annabel Lee. Senior Phillip Guillen II will play the leading male, Mr. Matternot, and Zarrian Shivers and Allison Mendoza will play the main antagonists, Mr. and Mrs. Good.
The 40-minute play will be directed by Randal Williamson and student co-directors Coleman Maxwell and Madelyn Weirich.
Still Life With Iris, by Stephen Dietz, is a children’s play following the story of a young girl in a world of her imagination. When her past coat, which is representative of the memories each character holds, is stolen, she must journey to recover her memories and find her family once more. Along the way, she meets characters such as Mozart the composer and Annabel Lee. The story addresses themes such as the importance of family, the value of remembering even the parts of our past that are painful, and overcoming fears for the sake of reaching a goal.
The competition will be March 21 at College Station High School, and the school will present a public showing on April 3 at 7 p.m.
