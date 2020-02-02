Texas A&M University Mays Business School student LeAnn Percivill was named the recipient of the $25,000 Next Generation Scholarship at the sixth annual National Retail Federation Foundation Honors last month in New York City.
The Next Generation Scholarship was created to prepare students for a career in retail and highlight the next generation of industry leaders and is considered the top achievement for undergraduates in retail, according to Mays officials.
More than 35 NRF Foundation member institutions participated in the competition. Percivill was one of five finalists selected from across the country and became the first student from Texas A&M to receive this honor.
Each finalist is chosen based on experience in the retail industry, leadership capabilities and passion for making an impact in retail. Students traveled to New York City in October for final interviews with judges and also spent time sharing their personal stories at YouTube Space studio.
As a Mays Business School student in the Center for Retailing Studies, Percivill is a member of the M.B. Zale Leadership Scholar program and has served this academic year as president of the Student Retailing Association. She spent summer 2019 as an intern with H-E-B’s corporate office in San Antonio, in addition to putting herself through school part-time as a student worker with CRS and Wayfair.
Percivill, who is from Riesel, will graduate in May and begin a full-time position with H-E-B in June as an assistant buyer for general merchandise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.