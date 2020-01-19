Our Neighbors: AgriLife honorees

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service recently presented employees with Superior Service Awards.
The awards recognize AgriLife Extension faculty and staff members for outstanding performance or service to the organization and to Texans.
The following agency partnership awards were given representing those that partner with AgriLife Extension in administering educational programming in a variety of areas:
Area employees who were recognized are:
Distinguished agent
• Ed Schneider, CEA–Agriculture and Natural Resources, Robertson County
County extension agent
• Richard Parrish, agriculture and natural resources, Leon County.
• Laura Petty, family and community health, Leon County.
Extension specialist or program director
• David Anderson, Extension specialist, agricultural economics.
• Mengmeng Gu, associate professor and Extension specialist, horticultural sciences.
• Todd Sink, Associate professor and Extension specialist, wildlife and fisheries sciences.
4-H shooting sports team
• Larry Hysmith
• Larry Perez
• Cory Hundl
Early Childhood Education Online Training Program team
• Stephen Green, assistant director for family and community health, Brazos County.
• Jodi Nerren, Extension program specialist, family and community health, Brazos County.
• Shawna Manning, instructional designer, family and community health, Brazos County.
• Gabriela Mayer, business administrator, family and community health, Brazos County.
• Lynn Wenzel, website administrator, Brazos County.
• Treye Rice, program coordinator, Brazos County.
Owning Your Piece of Texas team
• Emmy Kiphen, agricultural economics, College Station.
Distinguished career
• Larry Hysmith, 4-H youth development, Brazos County.
