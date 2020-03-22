Our Neighbors: B-CS Woman's Club

Author Ruth Pennebaker and artist and cartoonist Marian Henley attended The Bryan-College Station Woman’s Club meeting on Feb. 12. Pennebaker shared excerpts of her book Pucker Up! The Subversive Woman’s Guide to Aging with Wit, Wine, Drama, Humor, Perspective, and the Occasional Good Cry. Henley shared her collaborative artwork from the book.
