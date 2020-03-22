Our Neighbors: B-CS Woman's Club

Pictured, from left: Woman’s Club President Sallye Henderson, Ruth Pennebaker, Marian Henley and Leader of the Day Pat Guseman.

Author Ruth Pennebaker and artist and cartoonist Marian Henley attended The Bryan-College Station Woman’s Club meeting on Feb. 12. Pennebaker shared excerpts of her book Pucker Up! The Subversive Woman’s Guide to Aging with Wit, Wine, Drama, Humor, Perspective, and the Occasional Good Cry. Henley shared her collaborative artwork from the book.

