BBVA recently presented a $5,000 donation to Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity to help Habitat homeowners with mortgage payment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured, from left, are Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity Director of Development Carl A. Orozco, Amos McDonald, commercial banking market president for BBVA, and Andy York, executive director for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. To contribute to the fund, visit habitatbcs.org/covid-19.
