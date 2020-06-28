BBVA

BBVA recently presented a $5,000 donation to Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity to help Habitat homeowners with mortgage payment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured, from left, are Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity Director of Development Carl A. Orozco, Amos McDonald, commercial banking market president for BBVA, and Andy York, executive director for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. To contribute to the fund, visit habitatbcs.org/covid-19.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.