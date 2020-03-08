The sisters of Beta Kappa Sigma, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, celebrated Valentine’s Day at The Place, a restaurant in Normangee owned by Candy Tinkham. The women also chose Amy Fitz as the 2020 Beta Kappa Sigma Sweetheart.
Our Neighbors: Beta Kappa Sigma sisters celebrate Valentine's Day
Latest Local Offers
General Contractor Remodeling - Painting Inter/ Exter, Kitchen/Baths, Hardie Siding, Window…
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outside improvem…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.