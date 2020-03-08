Our Neighbors: Beta Kappa Sigma sisters celebrate Valentine's Day

The sisters of Beta Kappa Sigma, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, celebrated Valentine’s Day at The Place in Normangee.

The sisters of Beta Kappa Sigma, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, celebrated Valentine’s Day at The Place, a restaurant in Normangee owned by Candy Tinkham. The women also chose Amy Fitz as the 2020 Beta Kappa Sigma Sweetheart.

