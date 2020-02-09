Our Neighbors: Beta Kappa Sigma

The month of December was filled with fun and service for the members of Beta Kappa Sigma, a local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. The group held its December meeting in the home of Terrie Green of Hilltop Lakes. Members organized Christmas bags to deliver to friends and neighbors who weren’t able to get out during the Christmas season. In addition to the service project, several members also participated in the Hilltop Lakes Chapel memorial service. Each year, some community members who have died have no one to light a memorial candle in their honor, so the women stepped in to light the candles.
