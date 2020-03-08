Our Neighbors: Beta Sigma Phi collects for Hope's Locker

Pictured from left: Jo Colby, Janice Gilcrest, Margaret Glueck, Tara Dupper (program coordinator for Hope’s Locker), Billie Heiser, Crista Merrell (case manager for Hope’s Locker) and Diana Kratchman.

Members of the Gamma Gamma Master chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi international sorority collected clothing, personal items, school supplies, cleaning supplies and nonperishable food for Hope’s Locker, which provides needed essentials to Bryan school district students and their families.

