Our Neighbors: Blinn College employee milestones

Blinn College recently recognized 133 employees for reaching career milestones at the Bryan and Brenham campuses. Employees who had reached 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, 30- and 35-year milestones of service were invited to a luncheon hosted by Chancellor Mary Hensley. Each employee was presented with a commemorative pin.
Two employees, Brenham campus librarian Robin Chaney and Bryan campus math instructor Daniel England, celebrated 35 years of service.
