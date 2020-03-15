Blake Brannon, president of Brannon Industrial Group, has been chosen by Waste360 as a 40 under 40 winner.
The award honors leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.
Brannon has grown his businesses — Premier Metal Buyers, BVR Waste and Recycling and Stop and Go Potties — to 150 employees and processes 168,000 tons of material a year.
In addition to opening the first metal recycling facility in Brenham, Brannon brought Construction and Demolition Recycling to Bryan-College Station to divert more tons from the landfill. He has added services to include waste, recycling, portable sanitation, metal recycling and temporary fencing. The integrated approach makes waste disposal and recycling easier and more cost effective for consumers, businesses and municipalities. The company recently acquired 3C Disposal, formerly Cowgirl Collection Co., in Navasota.
A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external adviser to select the finalists and winners. The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo, North America’s largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event May 4-7 in New Orleans.
