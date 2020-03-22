Our Neighbors: Brazos County 4-H

The Brazos County 4-H team of Maggie Jedlicka, Taylor Colvin, Madison Colvin and Luke Sanders won second place team in the junior goat-judging contest on Jan. 18 at the Fort Worth Stock and Rodeo. Students competed by judging six classes of fullblood Boer and Boer-cross goats and answering questions.
The goat judging contest, open to all Texas 4-H and FFA members, is designed to test a youth’s knowledge of industry standards in selecting goats for marketability and breeding programs.
