Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk has promoted Ed Ramirez to lieutenant. In his new role, Ramirez will be the department’s patrol division commander.
Ramirez began his law enforcement career with the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 1994. He was promoted to the patrol division in 1995 and became the patrol sergeant in 2010.
Ramirez, center, is pictured with Chief Deputy Jim Stewart, left, and Kirk.
