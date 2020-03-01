Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk recently promoted Sgt. Steven White to lieutenant.
White started his career with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office in 2004. He served as a field training deputy in the patrol division before being promoting to criminal investigator, then earned the role of sergeant over the criminal investigations division. In his new role, White will served as the commander of the department's patrol division.
