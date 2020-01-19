The Brazos Valley chapter of The Texas Master Naturalists welcomed 18 graduating members on Nov. 21. To participate in the Texas Master Naturalist program, students complete a 40-hour basic training course along with five field trips that cover all aspects of the natural history of Texas with emphases on our local ecoregion, the Post Oak Savannah. The Brazos Valley chapter provides new member training classes every fall. Following the basic training, members maintain certification by completing eight hours of advanced training and 40 hours of volunteer service each year.
For more information on events and to join Texas Master Naturalist program, visit txmn.org/brazos.
