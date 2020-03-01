Brenham FFA member and Brenham High School junior Cara Davis has been accepted into the 2020 Veterinary Enrichment Camp at Texas A&M University. Davis was one of 80 applicants selected from 600 entries.
Davis will attend a four-day, three-night camp to explore the possibilities of veterinary medicine as a career. The camp consists of special sessions designed to share the broad diversity of career opportunities available to graduates with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.
Davis is a member of the Brenham FFA vet team and plans to study veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University after she graduates from Brenham High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.