The Brenham ISD Education Foundation received a donation in the amount of $361.90 from the Associated Credit Union of Texas, Brenham branch. ACU of Texas offers a Mascot Visa Debit Card Program, which generates support for the school district by collecting 10 cents for all qualifying transactions with the card. A collection from the transactions will be donated to the district every quarter. This donation will be used as a contribution to the foundation’s mini-grant program.
