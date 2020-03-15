OUR NEIGHBORS: Brenham Junior High essay winners

From left: Faith Sartor, Samantha Robinson, Rylee Davis and Lillian Gonzales.

Seventh-grade students from Brenham Junior High School recently wrote essays on the topic of inspirational Texas figures. Top essays were chosen by staff members at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, and the winning authors participated in an Independence Day ceremony at the park Feb. 29, placing a wreath on the monument at Independence Hall.

