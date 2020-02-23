Brenham MCJROTC drill team

The Brenham High School MCJROTC drill team placed first overall at the Buda High School Drill Meet. 

The Brenham High School MCJROTC drill team earned the title of meet champion by placing first overall at the Buda High School Drill Meet on Jan. 18. Cadets earned first place honors in inspection, unarmed regulation and unarmed exhibition. The team placed second in female physical training, armed regulation and armed exhibition.

