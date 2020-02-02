The Brenham school district received a $6,500 grant from the Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance, a program that helps fund improvements in math and science from preschool to higher education. Bluebonnet Petroleum General Manager Bobby Smith presented the grant on behalf of Exxon Mobil. The school district will use the funds to provide resources for its schools.
