Brenham High School teacher Jason Barber has been selected as the Department of Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020. As the state winner in the high school category, Barber will advance to the national competition.
The award comes with $1,000 honorarium and a plaque recognizing the achievement. In addition, Barber will attend an awards banquet at the 2020 Texas VFW Mid-Winter Conference on Jan. 25 in Austin.
