The Feb. 5 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Doreene Boubel and Pam Geishauser, 2. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble.
The Feb. 7 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble, 2. Beth Coker and Nick Pace; E/W — 1. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller, 2. Sandie Murphy and Diane Rektorik.
The Feb. 10 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Puddin Barnes and Jim Evans, 2. Beth Coker and Jane Turner; E/W — 1. Pat Graf and Ellen Tessin, 2. Karen Bachman and Kathy Baldwin.
The Pebble Creek Duplicate games are the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.
The Star Duplicate games are Mondays at 9:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club.
The Briarcrest Duplicate games are the second and fourth Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center.
Participants need a partner and to arrive no later than 15 minutes before game starts.
