The Jan. 15 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller, 2. Shirley Duble and Pam Geishauser; Nancy Beard and Bonnie Keough.
The Jan. 16 Briarcrest Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Kathy Baldwin and Phyllis Maness, 2. R.J. Englert and Joe Nance.
The Jan. 17 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller, 2. Richard Duble and Nick Pace; E/W — 1. Jane Murphy and Rose Van Meter, 2. Shirley Duble and R.J. Englert.
The Jan. 20 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans, 2. Puddin Barnes and Fred Mueller; E/W — 1. Shirley Edmiston and Maxine Nobbman, 2. Doreene Boubel and Shirley Duble.
The Pebble Creek Duplicate games are the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.
The Star Duplicate games are Mondays at 9:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club.
The Briarcrest Duplicate games are the second and fourth Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center.
