The Dec. 27 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace, 2. Phyllis Maness and Maxine Nobbman; E/W — 1. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee, 2. Joe Nance and Billie Watkins.
The Dec. 30 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Puddin Barnes and Jim Evans, 2. Shirley Edmiston and Rose Van Meter; E/W — 1. Beth Coker and Jane Turner, 2. Fred Mueller and Sandie Murphy.
The Pebble Creek Duplicate games are the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.
The Star Duplicate games are Mondays at 9:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club.
The Briarcrest Duplicate games are the second and fourth Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center.
