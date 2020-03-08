The Feb. 27 Briarcrest Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace, 2. Jane Murphy and Lynda Shepard.
The Feb. 28 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Puddin Barnes and Jim Evans, 2. Richard Duble and Nick Pace; E/W — 1. Nancy Beard and Lynda Shepard, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee.
The March 2 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. R.J. Englert and Fred Mueller, 2. David Badertscher and Greg May; E/W — 1. Marvin Harris and Thomas Urbanosky, 2. Sandie Murphy and Anita West.
The Pebble Creek Duplicate games are the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.
The Star Duplicate games are Mondays at 9:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club.
The Briarcrest Duplicate games are the second and fourth Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.