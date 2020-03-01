The Feb. 13 Briarcrest Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Lynn Stuart and Jo Granbury, 2. R.J. Englert and Joe Nance.
The Feb. 14 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S -- 1. Beth Coker and Nick Pace, 2. Richard Duble and R.J. Englert; E/W -- 1. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller, 2. Kathy Baldwin and Sue Lee.
The Feb. 17 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S -- 1. Beth Coker and Nick Pace, 2. R.J. Englert and Marvin Harris; E/W -- 1. Ruthann Fisher and Beth Stuart, 2. Ann Fleischer and Lynda Shepard.
The Feb. 19 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Jim Bryant and Joy Pruett, 2. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller.
The Feb. 21 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S -- 1. Richard Duble and Nick Pace, 2. Marvin Harris and Fred Mueller; E/W -- 1. Patsy Boedeker and Lynda Shepard, 2. R.J. Englert and Joe Nance.
The Feb. 24 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S -- 1. Puddin Barnes and Jim Evans, 2. Susan Theiss and Billie Watkins; E/W -- 1. Joe Nance and Maxine Nobbman, 2. Clark King and Ridley Ruth.
The Pebble Creek Duplicate games are the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.
The Star Duplicate games are Mondays at 9:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club.
The Briarcrest Duplicate games are the second and fourth Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center.
Participants need a partner and to arrive no later than 15 minutes before games start.
