A Texas A&M Forest Service employee was honored with the prestigious Bronze Smokey Bear Award during the National Association of State Foresters annual meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.
Wildland Urban Interface Specialist Samuel McCalip, a self-taught videographer, has harnessed the power of storytelling to bring wildfire prevention awareness across the state.
Texas A&M Forest Service first used McCalip’s videos to increase awareness of wildfire prevention practices when wildfires burned in the Panhandle in 2017.
The following year, McCalip’s video Dragging Chains, a PSA meant to educate the public about the risk of causing sparks when dragging chains from a vehicle, was the foundation of the “Do Your Part, Don’t Let a Wildfire Start” series.
Since then, McCalip has produced several informational, educational and promotional videos for the agency and hosted multiple video production training sessions for other Texas A&M Forest Service departments to build the agency’s capacity.
Across the nation, only 10 recipients are presented the Bronze Smokey Bear Award each year.
