Katelyn Brown, the senior events coordinator for the Downtown Bryan Association, recently was elected to the Texas Downtown Association board of directors.
The Texas Downtown Association is a statewide independent nonprofit that was founded in 1985 to connect and serve downtown professionals and supporters. The organization offers educational opportunities, direct assistance, networking and more to Texas communities, organizations and small businesses.
Board members serve two-year terms and provide oversight for the organization and staff by leading committees, providing assistance to members and advocating for downtown development and revitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.