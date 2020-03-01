Bryan-College Station Woman's Club learns about The Gardens at Texas A&M

Pictured, from left: President Sallye Henderson; Gardens Director Cady Auckerman; and Leader of the Day Linda Downey.

The members of The Woman's Club of Bryan-College Station learned about The Gardens at Texas A&M University during a recent meeting with a presentation from Cady Auckerman, The Gardens director. The mission of the gardens is to engage the community in a living teaching environment, to encourage curiosity and discovery and to develop wonder for the natural world.

