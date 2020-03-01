The members of The Woman's Club of Bryan-College Station learned about The Gardens at Texas A&M University during a recent meeting with a presentation from Cady Auckerman, The Gardens director. The mission of the gardens is to engage the community in a living teaching environment, to encourage curiosity and discovery and to develop wonder for the natural world.
Our Neighbors: Bryan-College Station Woman's Club learns about The Gardens at Texas A&M
Latest Local Offers
General Contractor Remodeling - Painting Inter/ Exter, Kitchen/Baths, Hardie Siding, Window…
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outside improvem…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.