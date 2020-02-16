The Bryan Fire Department held its annual awards banquet Jan. 24. Firefighter Adam Schroeder was awarded the Employee of the Year, and several department employees were recognized for their years of service.
40 years: Assistant Chief Ricky Van
35 years: Apparatus Operator Billy Huggins
30 years: Firefighter Randy Rychlik
25 years: Assistant Chief Cory Matthews, Assistant Chief Joe Ondrasek and Lt. Dan Wall
20 years: Lt. Jeremy Riley
15 years: Battalion Chief Jordan Gallagher, Battalion Chief Jason Nored, Lt. Jonathan Strickland, Apparatus Operator Michael Land and Apparatus Operator Wilson Caddel
10 years: Apparatus Operator Chase Hughes, Apparatus Operator John Lubanski and Apparatus Operator Waylon Wendler
