Our Neighbors: Bryan High graduate, Marine promoted to colonel

Pictured from left: Gabriel OgdenLisa Ogden, Col. Michael Ogden and Canon Ogden.

Michael E. Ogden, a 1993 graduate of Bryan High School, was promoted to the rank of colonel in the United States Marine Corps on July 1. Ogden has been assigned to the operations staff of the commander, US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii. He is the son of Steve and Beverly Ogden

