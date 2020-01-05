The Bryan Police Department has been selected as a City Award winner by the National Association of Town Watch for its participation in National Night Out 2019. This is the fifth year in a row that the Bryan Police Department has received the recognition.
The National Night Out All Star Awards are selected annually by the National Association of Town Watch to honor individuals, organizations or programs for outstanding participation, leadership and assistance during the National Night Out campaign.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate community participation in crime prevention programs, strengthen community partnerships and send a message to criminals that communities are organized and fighting back.
