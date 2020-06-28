The Bryan Police Department has promoted Sgt. Robert “Rob” Johnson to the rank of lieutenant.
Johnson graduated from Norwich University and served in the U.S. Army as an intelligence officer for four years. He joined the department in 2001 and was promoted to sergeant in 2007. He has been serving in the department’s criminal intelligence unit since 2014.
As a lieutenant, Johnson will be an investigator in the department’s professional standards unit.
