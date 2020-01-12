American Campus Communities recently recognized Melissa Buchanan as regional manager of the year.

Buchanan, an employee at the Aggie Station student apartment complex on Wellborn Road in Bryan, was selected out of 3,183 company employees.

Buchanan was presented with the award at the annual ACC Leadership Conference for her customer service.

