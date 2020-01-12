American Campus Communities recently recognized Melissa Buchanan as regional manager of the year.
Buchanan, an employee at the Aggie Station student apartment complex on Wellborn Road in Bryan, was selected out of 3,183 company employees.
Buchanan was presented with the award at the annual ACC Leadership Conference for her customer service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.