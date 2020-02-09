Sunday
Texas Research Ramblers: Free Genealogy Training, 2 to 4 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Registration is required for these free classes. Email shelbyrowan@suddenlink.net.
Monday
American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), 9 a.m. Arbor Oaks at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria, Road, Bryan. 774-9938. No meeting fee; guests are welcome.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Texas Research Ramblers: Free Genealogy Training, 10 a.m. to noon. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Registration is required for these free classes. Email shelbyrowan@suddenlink.net.
Old Aggie Lunch Bunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Longhorn Steak House in Bryan. Any former students are welcome.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Bryan-College Station Sister Cities, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporate Board Room, 1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 714.
Mystery Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing The Seven 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Golden Corral on University Drive. All active, former Marines and Corpsmen invited for social hour at 6 and meeting at 7. Brazosvalley1391@gmail.com.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
Tuesday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; Rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Brazos County A&M Club Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. The Association of Former Students. Featuring Col. Gerald “Jerry” Smith ’82. www.bcamc.org/event/february2020-luncheon/?instance_id=162.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Wednesday
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m. Bob and Wanda Meyer Seniors Community Center. Discussing Flight of the Sparrow by Amy Belding Brown. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society free program, 6:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Road, Bryan. Program: “Beyond the Camera: Getting Started Recording Birds” by renowned Texas birder, David Sarkozi.
Open discussions about fostering and adoption, 7 p.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway. No matter where you are on your foster/adopt journey, everyone is welcomed. Child care available. Call 693-0400 for more information.
Thursday
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Officers’ Wives’ Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. If you are a wife or widow of an active duty or retired military officer and interested in joining OWC, please call 219-6991 for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Friday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; Progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
A&M Garden Club, 9:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd., College Station. A business meeting followed by the program “The Magic of Cooking and Garnishing with Edible Flowers” by Trixie Bond, magician and gardener. Educational minutes on floral design and on the benefits of being a garden club member are included in the business meeting.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Saturday
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
