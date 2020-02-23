Monday
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Senior Advisory Committee, 9:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. The committee’s purpose is to address the needs of older adults living in College Station and offers program and activity suggestions to the College Station Parks and Recreation Department. Members must be 55+ and current residents of College Station. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings. Ages 55+. Free.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
Tuesday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Harry Potter Club, 5 to 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. For ages 10 to 18. Visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. We are all about embroidery. Bring any item to stitch on and enjoy the fellowship of fellow embroiderers. If you are stuck on a special stitch, we can help. www.brazosvalleystitchers.org.
Wednesday
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Dominoes, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Texas Research Ramblers General Meeting, 9:30 a.m. A&M United Methodist Church, College Station. Program: “Questions and Answers About Problems Using FamilySearch.org” presented by Noel Gomillion. Email questions to shelbyrowan@suddenlink so Noel can address them.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Open discussions about fostering and adoption, 7 p.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway. No matter where you are on your foster/adopt journey, everyone is welcomed. Child care available. Call 693-0400 for more information.
Thursday
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
The National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 607, 11:30 a.m. Room 101, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. For information and lunch reservations, contact Bill Braden at 693-0510 or email billybraden@suddenlink.net.
Amigos of the Brazos Valley Valentine’s Day party, 11:30 a.m. Sons of Hermann Hall, 1104 W. William J. Bryan Parkway, Bryan. Featuring a Rock
Steady Boxing presentation, bingo and potluck lunch. RSVP by Feb. 25 to Trini at 422-2044.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
Anime Club, 4:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Come to watch anime, rated PG, and enjoy refreshments. bcslibrary.org/events/.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Friday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Discussing Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Saturday
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
