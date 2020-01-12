Monday
American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), 9 a.m. Arbor Oaks at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan. 774-9938. Free and guests welcome.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Old Aggie Lunch Bunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Longhorn Steak House in Bryan. Any former students are welcome.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Golden Corral on University Drive. All active, former Marines and Corpsman invited for social hour at 6 and meeting at 7. Brazosvalley1391@gmail.com.
Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing Still Life by Louise Penny. bcslibrary.org/book-clubs.
Library Reading Group, 6:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead by Jim Mattis and Bing West. bcslibrary.org/book-clubs.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
Tuesday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
Brazos County A&M Club luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Association of Former Students, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station. Program: Installation and Porter Garner. Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members. bcamc.org.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Wednesday
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3:30 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Exploring History Lunch Lecture, 11:30 a.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Program: “Exploring the Antarctic Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage” with Peter Witt. Lecture is free. Lunch is $7. Registration for lunch is due by Monday. rectrac.cstx.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Thursday
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Family History Computer Group, 9 a.m. Carter Creek Training Room. Guests are always welcome. Free and open to the public. Jerry Markowich, jermar3537@suddenlink.net.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Crafts, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; canasta, 10:30 to 3 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts Texas Ornithological Society Winter Meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Program: “A Birder’s Year in Brazos County” with Mark McDermott. Free and open to the public. riobrazosaudubon.org/.
Friday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; quilting/crafting, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts Texas Ornithological Society Winter Meeting, 4 to 5 p.m. Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Program: “How Birds Deal with Stress” with Jacquie Grace. Free and open to the public. riobrazosaudubon.org/.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts Texas Ornithological Society Winter Meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Program: “Birding Now and Then” with Keith Arnold. Free and open to the public. riobrazosaudubon.org/.
Saturday
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts Texas Ornithological Society Winter Meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Program: “Disease Ecology of Neotropical Migrants in Texas” with Sara Hamer. Free and open to the public. riobrazosaudubon.org/.
