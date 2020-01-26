Monday
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Downtown Book Club, 6 p.m. Murphy’s Law. Daryl T. Hay, rector, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, will lead the discussion on the featured book, The Retreat of Western Liberalism by Edward Luce. Participants are welcome to purchase/enjoy food during the discussion. Guests and friends are welcome. rector@standrewsbcs.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
Tuesday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Harry Potter Club, 5 to 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. For ages 10 to 18. Enjoy crafts, snacks, transfiguration, potions and more. Registration required. bcslibrary.org/events.
Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. We are all about embroidery. Bring any item to stitch on and enjoy the fellowship of fellow embroiderers. If you are stuck on a special stitch, we can help. www.brazosvalleystitchers.org.
Wednesday
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55 and older.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3:30 p.m., 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to do any artistic craft. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour or longer. Members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art and drawings.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Thursday
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post 159, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, crafts, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; canasta, 10:30 to 3 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m., 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
Anime Club, 4:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Free screening of Japanese animation. Free refreshments. bcslibrary.org/events.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and childcare. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club.
Game night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55 and older.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Friday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/crafting, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday night jam session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Saturday
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society, 8:30 a.m. Country Club Lake, Bryan. Monthly free bird walk, Birding 101. Meet in the parking lot off Rountree Drive. Learn how to find, identify and appreciate the birds in our area.
