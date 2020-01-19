Monday
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center.
764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
Tuesday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
Officers’ Wives’ Club Gourmet Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. If you are a wife or widow of an active duty or retired military officer and interested in joining OWC, please call 979-219-6991 for more information.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Coalition of the Brazos Valley Veteran’s Organizations, 5:30 p.m. Council of Government (COG). Gerry Hince, 778-1835.
Brazos Valley Stitchers Membership Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. Everyone interested in the art of embroidery is invited to attend. Topic: “Florentine and related embroidery.” Stitchers and visitors bring any stitching project to work on during this discussion.
Wednesday
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. Hilton Hotel in College Station. New members are welcome. 219-3400.
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; dominoes, noon to 3:30 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members’ activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Thursday
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Crafts, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; canasta, 10:30 to 3 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 607, 11:30 a.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Room 101, 220 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. Program: Dave South discussing his recently released book, You Saw Me on the Radio. For information and lunch reservations, contact Bill Braden at 693-0510 or email him at billybraden@suddenlink.net.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
Amigos of the Brazos Valley Movie Night, 1:30 p.m. Queen Theatre, Downtown Bryan. A screening of Fun in Acapulco with Elvis Presley. The first 60 people enter for free. Parking available at the Carnegie Library. For seniors citizens 50 and older. RSVP by Sunday at 422-2044.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
Game Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Friday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; quilting/crafting, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Saturday
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
