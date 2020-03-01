Monday
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Art League meeting, 6 p.m. DeGallery, 702 University Drive E., Suite 102D, College Station. Program: special presentation by Judi Simon of Hewitt, who is a professional illustrator, graphic designer and art director. Free and open to the public. www.bvartleague.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
Tuesday
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; Rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing the book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Wednesday
Bridge, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Beginners and experienced players are invited. No partner needed. For ages 55+.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Bible study, 9:15 to 10 a.m. (alternating Wednesdays); Bingo, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Dominos, noon to 3 p.m. (call for info), rock painting, 1 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
BVAL Wednesday Painters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hobby Lobby classroom. Organized by the Brazos Valley Art League. Anyone is invited to join us to do any artistic craft you choose. Stay for 30 minutes, an hour, or longer. Our members' activities include painting, creating needle felt art, and drawings. Please join us.
Computer Club for Seniors, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Meyer Senior Community Center. For ages 55 and older.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Rotary Club, noon. Phillips Event Center. bryan-rotary.org.
Brazos County Master Gardeners program, noon. Brazos County Extension Office, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan. Program: Gardening with the Masters: "Vegetable Gardening in Brazos County."
Open discussions about fostering and adoption, 7 p.m. A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway. No matter where you are on your foster/adopt journey, everyone is welcomed. Child care available. Call 693-0400 for more information.
Thursday
College Station Rotary Club, 6:45 a.m. Hilton College Station. csrotaryclub.org.
Coffee for Veterans, 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post Home, Texas 21 East and Waco Street, Bryan. Open to all veterans.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Tally bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. (call for info), 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Bible study for seniors, 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Center. 764-3779 or awilliams@cstx.gov for more information.
Bryan-College Station Newcomers Club, 11:30 a.m. College Station Hilton Hotel. $20 membership. newcomersclubbryancollegestation.com.
Aggieland Rotary Club, 11:50 a.m. Amico Nave. www.aggielandrotary.org/.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
City of Bryan Toastmasters, noon to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Guests welcome.
The Mama Club, 6 to 8 p.m. Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road, College Station. For teen moms who want to connect with friends and learn how to be great parents. Free meal, diapers and child care. pregnancyoutreach.org/mama-club/.
The Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas monthly meeting and program, 6:30 p.m. ENRTA building, 1183 Fishtank Road, College Station. Program: "Wildlife Management and Habitat Restoration in Texas" by David Riley, a biologist who works to assist private landowners throughout the state. 571-6448.
College Station Evening Lions Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Phillips Event Center.
Game Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. An evening of dominoes, cards, board games and table tennis. Ages 55+.
College Station Toastmasters Club, 7 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd.
Brazos Spinners & Weavers Guild, 7 to 9 p.m. INTERSECTIONS Textile Learning Center & Gallery, 2116 S. College Ave., Bryan.
Friday
Brazos Valley Czech Heritage Society (BVCHS) kolache baking class, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity, 600 E. 26th St., Bryan. Cost for the class is $35.00 with a limit of 12 participants (age 12 and older). Stanislav Vitha at bohemian2012@aol.com or 587-1777 or register at whoozin.com/KHF-QFW-M4HR-M7WC. Registration deadline is March 6.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Potluck Luncheon, noon; Progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Saturday
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
The Rio Brazos Audubon Society free beginners guided bird walk, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitor Center at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. Bring water, bug spray, and binoculars if you have them. RioBrazosAudubon.org.
