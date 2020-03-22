Our Neighbors: Charlotte Pipe Donation

Pictured, from left: Joseph Johnson, assistant district attorney; Kristy Dalbey, Milam County victim assistance coordinator; Mathew Feggstad, Charlotte Pipe plant manager; and Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey.

Charlotte Pipe in Cameron recently donated a $750 check to Milam County’s Domestic Violence fund. The Milam County District Attorney’s Office is working to establish an emergency shelter in the county, but in the meantime, partners with shelters in neighboring counties to assist women and children in crisis, giving them a way to escape their abusers.

