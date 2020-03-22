Our Neighbors: Charlotte Pipe Donation

Charlotte Pipe in Cameron recently donated a $750 check to Milam County’s Domestic Violence fund. The Milam County District Attorney’s Office is working to establish an emergency shelter in the county, but in the meantime, partners with shelters in neighboring counties to assist women and children in crisis, giving them a way to escape their abusers.
