The College Station school district recently was honored by the College Board with placement on the 10th annual AP District Honor Roll. The district was one of only 18 districts in Texas to be included.
It marks the sixth year in a row the College Station school district has received this honor.
Districts are selected for increasing access to Advanced Placement coursework while maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning scores of 3 or higher on AP exams.
Inclusion on the AP District Honor Roll is based on the examination of three years of AP data, from 2017 to 2019, looking across 38 AP exams, including world language and culture.
