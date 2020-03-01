Seven musicians from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School were recently selected to perform with Texas Music Educators Association All-State Band or Choir.
In choir, Lauren Golmulka (CSHS) and Lauren Moore (AMCHS) earned the coveted all-state honor, while Ricky Arrellano (CSHS), Emily Downie (AMCHS), Anderson Kurk (CSHS), Abby Perryman (CSHS) and Reno Ruiz (CSHS) earned the same in band.
The all-state citation for Downie was her second consecutive.
High school students selected to perform in the all-state concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.
All-state performances were held as part of the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention Feb. 12-15, in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.
TMEA is an organization of more than 13,000 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education.
