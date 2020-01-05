Our Neighbors: College Station PD

The College Station Police Department has been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement with meritorious reaccreditation certificates in both Advanced Law Enforcement and Communications.
It is the department’s ninth consecutive Law Enforcement recognition since 1991 and its sixth consecutive Communications recognition since 2003.
CALEA was established in 1979 by the major law enforcement associations and is an international accrediting body. Agencies voluntarily participate and demonstrate continuous adherence to professional standards and best practices. The College Station Police Department demonstrates compliance with more than 700 standards between the two programs.
College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum said the recognition was a reflection of the dedication of each employee at the police department.
“This accomplishment is a team effort that not only involves each member of our department but also requires assistance from others within our City. It is because of our joint dedication and philosophy of service with excellence, that we have been successful in maintaining continuous accreditation for so many years,” McCollum said in a statement announcing the reaccreditation certificates.
