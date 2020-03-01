Aubrey Pettit of College Station caught a calf during the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Pettit's mother is Tara Maxwell. Her award was sponsored by Land Advisors Organization.
The Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 22 performances of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held Jan. 17 through Feb. 8. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin boots.
Pettit will use the purchase certificate toward the cost of a heifer that she will raise and exhibit at next year's show. Exhibitors that submit monthly reports and a final essay may be eligible for scholarship awards that can range between $500 and $16,000.
Pettit's certificate was presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee Chairman Paxton Motheral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.