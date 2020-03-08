Our Neighbors: Colvin places first in Swine Skillathon

Madison Colvin, a member of Brazos County 4-H and Rudder High School’s FFA, placed first in the Swine Skillathon contest at the 2020 San Antonio Livestock Show, winning a $10,000 scholarship.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Local Offers
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
General Contractor Remodeling - Painting Inter/ Exter, Kitchen/Baths, Hardie Siding, Window…
GUTTERS Most experienced in the Brazos Valley. 20+yrs exp. Free Est. CROSS CONSTRUCTION &…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.