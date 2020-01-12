Our Neighbors: Crowl awarded cotton scholarship

Jonathan Crowl, a Blinn College agricultural sciences student, has been selected as a recipient of the 2019 Cotton Industry Advancement Scholarship.
Each of the scholarship’s seven recipients was awarded $2,000.
Crowl, a sophomore from Morse, is majoring in agricultural business with a minor in crop science. He has been active in a variety of organizations and activities, including Hansford County 4-H, Spearman FFA, Spearman Snack Pack for Kids and the Blinn College livestock judging team.
Scholarship winners were selected by a panel of judges. All applicants were nominated by a practicing cotton consultant and worked for a cotton consultant between 2017 and 2019. Applicants were required to be seniors in high school or currently enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate-level agricultural program at an accredited college or university.
2019 Cotton Industry Advancement Scholarship recipient Jonathan Crowl, left, is pictured with AMVAC Chemical Corp. sales representative Randy Childress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.